He's one of the most hated men in Salem because of the things he did before he was arrested. However, the people in town may need to get used to his presence once again, as news quickly spreads that Ben Weston could be released on the Monday, June 4 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Marlena (Deidre Hall) was summoned to have a meeting with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) to determine if the former serial killer was rehabilitated enough to be released from the sanitarium he has been held in on the NBC soap. Since he was initially arrested after killing Serena (Melissa Archer) and Paige (True O'Brien), attempting to kill Marlena herself, and also attempting to kill Will (Chandler Massey), Ben has escaped several times, taunting Abigail (Marci Miller) when she was losing her mind, then showing up to sabotage her wedding with Chad (Billy Flynn) and Sonny's (Freddie Smith) nuptials with Paul (Christopher Sean) in order to reveal that Will was actually alive.

However, he shared with Marlena that his last bout of freedom, when Sami (Alison Sweeney) had him freed temporarily to reenact when he tried to kill Will in an attempt to get her son's memories back, was what changed him, and has made him a genuine person again, one who wants to do whatever he can to make things right with the people he has hurt. Now, it is up to Marlena to decide whether or not he can be trusted, and if he is truly ready to be released.

No matter what her verdict is however, it isn't going to take long for news to spread around town that the former Red Necktie Killer may be back in their ranks once again. Hope (Kristian Alfonso) was disgusted to learn that Ben could be released and encouraged Marlena to be the person who prevents that from happening. Now, she will inform JJ (Casey Moss), of the news, even though he is the person who would be most likely to try and hurt Ben if he came back.

JJ is not only Abigail's brother and wants Ben to suffer for the things he did to her, but he was also deeply in love with Paige when Ben killed her. He won't want him back in town either, and if Marlena comes back with news that Ben will be a free man, the hostility that will quickly envelop Salem will be in spades as he tried to return.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

