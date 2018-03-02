Their big day has finally arrived, but what should be a happy moment for Hope and Rafe will quickly turn into one of devastation and heartache on the Friday, March 1 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe's (Galen Gering) wedding day has finally arrived on the NBC soap, and they are ecstatic to finally share their love with the world. The pair had already secretly wed on Smith Island, but today is the day where they will do it for their loved ones. However, a big secret Rafe has been keeping from his bride will threaten not only their big day, but their future as a happy couple.

The night they had briefly called things off, Rafe got drunk and wound up sleeping with his ex-wife, Sami (Allison Sweeney). Afterwards, they both vowed to never tell a soul, and Rafe and Hope quickly reunited and once again planned to wed. However, her daughter, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) learned of the affair as well. She eventually agreed to keep it to herself, and she and Tripp (Lucas Adams) have been holding on to the secret ever since.

However, Claire (Olivia Keegan) wanted to know what secret her roommates were keeping from her, sure it was about her. She secretly recorded their conversations and eventually figured out the truth—that Rafe had cheated on Hope. Since then, she has been wondering whether she should come clean with Hope or not, unsure if doing so would be the right thing.

Now, Ciara will hear the recording on Claire's phone and realize she also knows the truth, and she will become desperate to make sure Claire does not attend the wedding and ruin things for Hope. She will quickly beg Claire not to say anything, and to let Rafe and Hope be happy, but because the two have always been at odds, it could be exactly the ammunition Claire needs to stop the wedding.

Sure enough, as everyone gathers for the ceremony, Claire will quickly barge in and stop things, informing Hope that Rafe cheated on her. Whether or not the two will be able to work past the big secret or not, it will certainly put a dent in their happily ever after.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC