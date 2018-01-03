His arrival in Salem has already led to some intense amounts of drama, but Stefan O. DiMera isn't stopping there on the Wednesday, Jan. 3 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Stefan (Tyler Christopher) arrived in Salem on New Year's, alongside his mother, Vivian (Louise Sorel), and the two delighted in telling everyone on the NBC soap that he was Stefano's biological son as well—and before anyone could really question the situation, the two had managed to further shock everyone.

Before the night was over, they had not only proven Stefan was Stefano's son, but also managed to get him CEO position at DiMera Enterprises, with approval from the company's board. He also delighted in giving Chad (Billy Flynn), Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Andre (Thaao Penghlis) termination notices, meaning none of them had any say in the company any longer.

However, that was only the beginning of what Stefan and Vivian have planned for Salem, as well as the DiMera clan themselves.

Now, after already dealing cruel blows to his apparent siblings and their spouses, especially Chad, who was poised to officially take over as the DiMera CEO after the new year began, Stefan will give them something else to be concerned about, by informing them that he also has rights to something else—the family home.

DiMera Mansion has been the place that Chad and Abigail (Marci Miller) have called home, alongside their infant son Thomas. Andre and Kate have also been living there too. Now though, Stefan could threaten to evict them all, indicating that he somehow also owns part of the property, and demands to be allowed to move in.

While Chad and Abigail will likely try to protest his also trying to take their home from them, they may not be successful. Though he may allow them to stay, Stefan will likely make it clear that he is moving in, and they will have to be grateful to have whatever he allows them. Of course, he may also decide to let them stay solely because of Abigail, and he could begin setting his sights on her as well.

