They've known this moment was going to come for a while, but Kayla and Steve will find themselves forced to face the devastating truth as Steve officially loses his eyesight for good on the Thursday, March 29 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Steve (Stephen Nichols) began to lose his vision on the NBC soap when John (Drake Hogestyn) was poisoning him on Pamela Van Damme, the head of the ISA's, orders. Already down to one eye, the poisoning was having a devastating effect on him as he began to realize he could be blinded for good. Even after John successfully managed to outmaneuver his boss and get an antidote to Steve that would save his life, it appeared the effects on his vision were permanent.

Now, Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) have been preparing themselves for what would become inevitable eventually. Kayla has refused to forgive John over what happened, while Steve has opted not to hold it against his best friend, and has even enjoyed an outing with him that prepared him for the ability to play darts still, even when he could no longer see. However, all of the joking and attempts to make things seem more light-hearted will disappear after he finally realizes he can no longer see at all.

Steve will inform Kayla about what has happened, letting her know he is officially blind now, and that they will need to accept this as their new normal. The news will be difficult for both, as it will break their hearts that it has come to this for him, but they will still vow to stick by one another's sides as they adjust to their latest setback.

However, this new situation may not have to last for long. Though Steve has forgiven him, John hasn't quite let go of the guilt he's been carrying over what happened. If he can figure out a way that could reverse the damage—and give Steve a fighting a chance to get back his eyesight, it could be the miracle all of them need to finally move past the entire ordeal for good.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC