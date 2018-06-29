She has tried every way she can think of to try and win Brady back since her return to Salem. Now, things will officially hit a boiling point between Theresa and Brady as she takes him to court over custody of their son, Tate, on the Friday, June 29 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

After initially getting Eve (Kassie DePaiva) to back off, Theresa (Jen Lilley) found her reunion with Brady (Eric Martsolf) abruptly ended when Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) returned to town and revealed Theresa had left her in Mexico on the NBC soap. Since then, another scheme with Victor (John Aniston) which would give her control of Basic Black and force Brady and Eve to both work for her also backfired. In a last effort to try and get what she wants, Theresa has now filed for custody of Tate, the son she and Brady share.

When Brady went to confront her about the case and demanded she drop it immediately, Theresa warned him that the only way she would do that would be if he ended his rekindled engagement with Eve, because she wants them reunited as a family unit, and her sister stands in the way of that. Brady and Eve both refused, calling Theresa's filing revenge, and it was agreed they would see one another in court.

Now, the hearing has arrived, and tensions will quickly flare stronger than ever before as they each plead their cases to the judge.

Brady will use the fact that Theresa has been scheming ever since her return to Salem against her and will also insist that her time in Mexico counts as the abandonment of her son, making her an unfit mother. Theresa will likely once again admit that she had left because she had to protect both her son and former fiancé from her psychotic drug lord ex, who had threatened to harm them if she didn't go with him.

If things continue to get ugly as the case goes on, Theresa may also feel the need to bring up Brady's history of alcohol abuse, and if there's record of his recent bout with falling off the wagon a few months ago, then it could seal the case.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

