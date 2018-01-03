It was a Christmas miracle in Salem when Theo finally woke up from a coma after being shot by JJ. However, despite all the good news that has happened for him and his loved ones since, things will once again take a shocking and unexpected turn on the Thursday, Jan. 4 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

After Abe (James Reynolds) finally forgave JJ (Casey Moss) for what happened the night he shot Theo (Kyler Pettis), a miracle occurred on the NBC soap, and the teen finally awoke from the coma he'd been in for a few weeks. The fact that he was awake again was the kind of news that not only J and Abe needed to hear, but all of his other loved ones as well, and while things haven't been entirely smooth for them all since, it seemed like only bright things were ahead.

However, that will all change after a specialist sees Theo at the hospital and delivers more news about a treatment he must receive in order to fully recuperate from the incident. However, much to everyone around him's dismay, he won't be able to receive that treatment in Salem, and will have to leave town in order to get well.

Not only will Abe and his sister Lani (Sal Stowers) be upset to see him go, but the news will also once again devastate JJ, who was driven to nearly committing suicide over his guilt about what happened. Theo's girlfriend, Claire (Olivia Keegan), will also be heartbroken, because his waking up was their chance to continue working on their often-troubled relationship, and his love for her was reaffirmed when he shot Ciara (Victoria Konefal) down because he was remaining devoted to her.

However, no matter how upsetting the news is that he will have to leave town in order to truly get well, everyone may decide they understand, as the only thing they all genuinely want is for him to go back to being himself again. Still, having to prepare some goodbyes will hurt each and every one of them.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC