Her return to Salem on New Year's was not well-received, and since her arrival in town, quite a lot has happened which has influenced the DiMera family and those connected to them. Now, Vivian may turn her focus to a member of the Kiriakis clan by giving Sonny a warning on the Wednesday, March 21 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Vivian (Lousie Sorel) and Stefan's (Tyler Christopher) arrivals on the NBC soap certainly shook things up in Salem, as they quickly overtook DiMera, and became quick suspects when it came to Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder. Since then, they've become more wrapped up in the case than they ever could have imagined, as they are the only two people in Salem who know the truth—and who have been introduced to Abigail's (Marci Miller) alter personalities.

Since learning the truth, Stefan, much to his mother's chagrin, has been working to try and figure out which alter may have been the one to commit the murder, and has even helped further frame Gabi (Camila Banus) for the crime by planting the evidence Abigail's "Gabby" alter tried to plant on him. Now, he and "Gabby" are headed to Hong Kong, as Gabi prepares for a trial. Meanwhile, Vivian, who had an unpleasant interaction with "Gabby," is staying behind in Salem.

Now, with the knowledge she has, and knowing Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Will (Chandler Massey) are both worried about what might happen to Gabi because they'll need to prepare the daughter Will and Gabi share (whom Sonny helped care for after Will was presumed dead) if her mother is found guilty and sent to prison for a likely life sentence. Perhaps in an effort to ensure her son's protection from Abigail's mental illness, she may drop a cryptic warning to Sonny about the case, with the hope that he decided to start looking into things for himself.

Of course, she could also take aim at him for something else entirely, as she has not been above the concept of trying to become the person who controls everything in town and could warn him that she is eyeing Titan next—giving Sonny a reason to worry even more about his future as the CEO of his family empire.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

