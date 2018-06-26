He has been starting to remember parts of his past that involve Sonny but hasn’t shared the news with his current beau, Paul. Now, Will is going to come clean and reveal the truth on the Tuesday, June 26 episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Will (Chandler Massey) began to have small recollections of his life with Sonny (Freddie Smith) after getting injected with Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) serum that could potentially restore his memories on the NBC soap. The moments were small, but enough to make him realize he could, in fact, remember everything about what happened before Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) attempted to kill him. Also knowing he wasn’t legally allowed to receive more of the injection, but afraid he would need more of the serum to recall the rest of his life, he stole it from the hospital.

Now, he will opt to let Paul (Christopher Sean) know about what is going on, informing his boyfriend that the life with his ex-husband is starting to come back to him. It will be hard for Paul to hear because while he wants Will to be happy and knows that he feels he would be complete with knowing his past, a small part of him is also scared to death what remembering will mean for their own future.

Paul was there when Sonny and Will were together near the end of their marriage, and knows about their legendary love story and romance. If Will begins to remember that, Paul knows there’s a good chance there will no longer be room for him in his life. Knowing Will kept the small memories a secret could also hurt him further, as he will think it is Will’s way of keeping something significant to himself.

The situation could also force Paul to try and take some desperate action to save his relationship, and he may admit to Will how he really feels about him. He could hope that sharing that with him will remind Will of what he has now and that it will still be enough for him.

However, even if Will does reveal he loves Paul too, it still may not be enough as more memories—including a big romantic moment from his life with Sonny—continue to flood back into his mind.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on NBC

Photo: XJ Johnson/JPI Studios for NBC