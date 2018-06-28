In a world already filled to the brim with streaming services that are all slightly different enough to justify subscribing to many at once, DC Comics is jumping into the fray.

The brand that controls Superman, Batman and the rest of that massive comic book universe will launch its own streaming service to unite its different live-action and animated adaptations in one place.

DC Universe will launch in the fall and fans can sign up already, according to TechCrunch. The service will be available on Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV to start. Anyone who wants to sign up several months before it launches can do so on the official website.

Your Universe awaits. Watch. Read. Shop. Connect, all on #DCUniverse. Be the first to sign up for updates: https://t.co/h1iu405aqV pic.twitter.com/TNYPBrmPZ6 — DC Universe (@TheDCUniverse) June 28, 2018

As for what the DC Universe service will offer, DC has put together something fairly distinct in the realm of company-specific streaming services. It will, of course, carry beloved movies like Christopher Reeves’s “Superman” films or Tim Burton’s “Batman.” Fans will also be able to see the iconic “Batman: The Animated Series” in HD, alongside other animated series and movies.

Of course, there will be original series based on DC superheroes that can only be seen on the streaming service. These will include, not is not limited to, a live-action adaptation of the “Teen Titans” brand and an animated “Harley Quinn” show.

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

However, since DC is a comics brand first and foremost, the DC Universe service will offer comics on top of TV shows and movies. Subscriptions will grant access to digital versions of classic comics like Action Comics #1, where Superman was introduced to the world. It will also feature modern runs, like Scott Snyder’s “Swamp Thing” series.

Last but not least, subscribers will be able to buy exclusive physical merchandise from a members-only store.

Entertainment companies launching their own streaming services has become more common in recent years. Simply put, they might get more money from that than putting their products on Netflix. Disney, for example, will launch one with everything from Disney animated classics to "Star Wars" movie, as well as original content in the near future.