Actress Busy Philipps was outraged after Delta Air Lines separated her from her minor daughter during a flight. On Friday, the 39-year-old took to social media to slam the airlines for canceling and rerouting her flight.

The reroute would have led her 9-year-old daughter Birdie Leigh to travel alone on a different plane to a different location.

“Hey @Delta! Thanks for cancelling my flight and then rerouting us and separating my MINOR child onto a different flight than mine and having a 2 HR call time wait! You are terrible!” she wrote on Twitter. She later responded to a fan saying that she was never actually separated from her child, as she did not let her daughter fly by herself.

“I would NEVER!!!!!!” she added. The actress' 4-year-old daughter Cricket Pearl was also traveling with her.

Philipps said she “got a text that our other flight was canceled and they had rerouted us and put us on different planes to different places” at 2:30 a.m. EDT. Philipps said she was scheduled to go to St. Paul, Minnesota, while “B was going to Detroit.”

“Thankfully, we found a flight that we could all get on at 2:30 in the morning,” she added.

Delta quickly responded to Philipps, apologizing for the inconvenience caused.

“Hello, Busy. My sincere apology, please do be assured that this does not represent the Delta Brand of customer service," a representative said. “Delta worked quickly to resolve the rebooking issue and coordinated directly with the customer to adjust their travel.”

The spokesperson also said the issue occurred because Philipps booked her child’s flights under two separate itineraries. Delta refunded the unused portion of Philipps’ travel arrangements.

In another recent incident, Delta came under fire for removing five passengers from a flight due to an incident that was reportedly racially motivated.

The passengers who were kicked off Delta Flight 4527 were Robyn “DJ Reborn” Rodgers, an African-American woman, Elena (last name not known), a Latina woman, photographer Ryan Miller, an unidentified man and his son.

Rodgers posted to Instagram that she was “unfairly rejected” from the flight after a female flight attendant asked her if her cellphone was in airplane mode. The flight attendant reportedly left after Rodgers placed her phone on airplane mode, and then returned to say Rodgers was being removed from the plane.