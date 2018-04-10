A Delta passenger slammed the airline for calling her a “nuisance” after she complained about an unruly child who kicked her during a flight, leaving her badly bruised. Sally Canario was traveling from Los Angeles to Minneapolis on April 2 when a little girl sitting next to her started kicking her in the face, ribs and lap.

“The girl threw a bad tantrum — screaming, crying and bicycle-kicking while she was trying to sleep,” Canario told United Kingdom’s the Sun, adding that when she informed the flight attendants of her ordeal they made her feel as if she was being a “nuisance.”

“I heard you were causing trouble and harassing the family next to you,” she recalled a flight attendant telling her. “I am not a babysitter, you two parties need to work things out. This is a full flight. I do not take injury reports … you aren’t injured,” she said the attendant added.

Canario said she suffered cartilage damage as a result of the kicks.

“I am hurting on my chest, from my sternum to my rib cage,” she told the Sun.

Canario said the mother of the unruly child later told her that her husband tried to arrange for the seating together for the three of them, but weren't allowed to due to Delta's policy.

"[She] explained to me that her husband bought discount tickets for spring break where Delta does not allow seat selection 24 hours prior to boarding. Why don't they let families sit together?" she asked. "Had I known her husband was on the flight, I would have gladly traded with him and spared myself this painful injury and hellish nightmare," she added.

A Delta representative reportedly apologized to Canario, saying they will investigate the incident.

"We regret to learn of the experience and discomfort described by this customer on a recent flight. We are in direct contact with this customer while we gather more information about the situation," the airline said in its statement.

Photo: Getty Images/ George Frey