Was Demi Lovato’s onstage kiss with Kehlani a publicity stunt? According to the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress, it was something that happened on the spur of the moment.

On Thursday, Lovato addressed the steamy kiss she had with her opening act at her Newark, New Jersey concert earlier this week through “The Breakfast Show” with BBC Radio 1.

When host Nick Grimshaw asked the singer-actress if she and the younger recording artist planned the lip-locking action, Lovato responded that the intimate gesture wasn’t staged.

“No. She came up behind me. I had no idea. She told me she was going to be watching the show, so I was looking for her, and I didn’t see her out there so I was like, ‘OK, I guess she decided to go or whatever,’’ Lovato said.

“And then all of the sudden I feel hands on my shoulders for this song called ‘Lonely.’ And I look up and it’s her. And I don’t know we just kiss kissed each other like it wasn’t planned. She totally surprised me,” she added.

Lovato also expressed that she did enjoy the kiss, saying, “It was perfect. It was awesome.” She reiterated the same sentiment when Grimshaw compared her kiss to Madonna’s infamous smooch with Drake, according to ETOnline. “It didn’t look like Drake liked it. I liked it,” she said.

Kehlani has also commented on the viral kiss via Instagram. In the “Gangsta” singer’s post, she addressed Lovato, saying that it “would be stupid not to jump at the chance to hop on that damn bed and grab your face.”

Kehlani also expressed her gratitude to the former Disney Channel child actress in her post. “Twas a dream getting to do this tour with you. watching you every night was a learning experience and you forever have a fan and supporter in me.”

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely for the two artists to do a follow-up to their onstage kiss for their fans. Kehlani isn’t joining the European leg of Lovato’s tour, which is set to kick off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 15, according to People.

Lovato’s European tour is scheduled to run through June 27. The Grammy-nominated singer is performing in Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina.

Photo: AFP/Getty Images/Jim Watson