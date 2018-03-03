A noticeably slimmed-down Deontay Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs) takes on Luis Ortiz (28-0, 24 KOs) Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in among the biggest heavyweight fights of 2018. Wilder will be defending his WBC title, though it might be hard for him to not look forward to a big upcoming championship payday.

Wilder, 32, has proven to be one of the accomplished most heavyweights in recent years. He pulverized Bermane Stiverne in their rematch in November and has rarely looks challenged against mostly unimpressive opponents.

Since the highly entertaining 2017 championship fight between the now-retired Wladimir Klitschko and burgeoning British star Anthony Joshua, there has been clamoring for Wilder to step into the ring with Joshua. Wilder is only an inch taller than Joshua, the WBA and IBO title-holder, and is just four years older than him, presenting a unique matchup of undefeated heavyweights.

A convincing effort from Wilder against Ortiz should provide a strong indication of how he might fare against a more measured and polished fighter like Joshua. A Joshua-Wilder matchup would help the heavyweight division gain some much-needed visibility. Some may hope that the two fighters can meet this year, as Joshua will face undefeated Australian Joseph Parker on March 31 in Wales.

Size might be a factor for Wilder on Saturday. At Friday's weigh-in, Wilder came in at just under 215 pounds. Wilder was well below the 221 pounds he weighed in against Stiverne and the 226 pounds he weighed in against Chris Arreola in July 2016.

Ortiz, 38, who weighed in at over 241 pounds, could pose a serious test for the Alabama native. Ortiz is not only an excellent power puncher but he also is a very good counter puncher, which likely means that Wilder won't take as many chances as he usually does.

This isn't the first time Ortiz fought an established heavyweight. In 2015, Ortiz defeated well-respected Bryant Jennings in the seventh round by technical knockout.

But the Cuban enters the fight under a cloud of controversy. His previously slated fight with Wilder was canceled because he failed his second drug test in three years. Still, the former WBA champion poses a serious threat and could redeem himself with an inspired showing.

Oddsmakers list Wilder as a -380 favorite, with Ortiz as a +290 underdog.

Boxing coverage will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime, which offers a free trial. The opening bell for Wilder-Ortiz will likely ring at about 11:15 p.m. ET.

Prediction: Wilder by TKO in the 10th round

Start Time: 11 p.m

TV Channel: Showtime

Live Stream Info: Stream Showtime

