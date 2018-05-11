Depression diagnosis escalated by 33 percent between 2013 and 2016, a new report by the Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) released Thursday claimed. This data was based on insurance claims made by 41 million customers. According to the association, the rates increased by 63 percent for adolescence and 47 percent for millennials. It also stated the scale could be higher taking into consideration people without insurance.

Explaining further, the report suggested women of all age groups are twice as likely to be diagnosed than men, with depression rising 65 percent among adolescent girls and 47 percent among adolescent boys.

"Major depression diagnoses are growing quickly, especially for adolescents and millennials. The high rates for adolescents and millennials could have a substantial health impact for decades to come,” said Trent Haywood, chief medical officer for BCBSA, in a press release.

Depression is being predicted to become the principal reason of loss of longevity by 2030. BCBSA referred to it as the second most impactful condition affecting insured Americans, just behind high blood pressure.

Better screening and detection of depression may be one of the reasons for rise in numbers. The rates vary geographically from state to state, with Rhode Island having the highest rate at 6.4 percent, while Hawaii has the lowest – 2.1 percent. The Pacific Northwest, New England region and sections in the south and Midwest are also amongst states with high rates.

“Many people are worried about how busy they are. There’s a lack of community. There’s the amount of time that we spend in front of screens and not in front of other people. If you don’t have a community to reach out to, then your hopelessness doesn’t have any place to go,” said Dr. Laurel Williams, chief of psychiatry at Texas Children’s Hospital, reported NBC news.

People with severe depression often suffer from other health conditions as well. According to the BCBS index, those diagnosed with severe major depression are 30 percent less healthy than people without it. While 85 percent diagnosed with major depression also have at least one chronic disease, 29 percent suffer from four or more health conditions like heart disease or diabetes.

According to BCBSA, people suffering from depression use health care services more than those without it, leading to two times the spending — about $10,673 compared to $4,283.

Depression is a combination of psychological, environmental, genetic and biological factors. Some of the major risk factors of depression include stressful and traumatic experiences, major life changes (planned or unplanned), medical conditions, medications and alcohol or substance abuse.

“Further education and research is needed to identify methods for both physicians and patients to effectively treat major depression and begin a path to recovery and better overall health,” said Trent Haywood, in the press release.

On the other side, a new report by American Psychiatric association also found 40 percent increase in anxiety rates among Americans and another report by health insurer Cigna discovered nearly half of Americans are lonely.