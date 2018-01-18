A 16-year-old boy died early Wednesday after being shot inside a Columbus, Ohio, courtroom following an altercation. A Franklin County deputy fired a shot after an argument erupted between him and the boy's family.

The incident, which took place at a Franklin County court building at 400 S Front St, killed Joseph Haynes in the courthouse on the 5th floor, inside the juvenile courtroom.

Haynes was at the courthouse for a hearing related to menacing with a firearm and a court-ordered monitoring device, Franklin County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities also said the boy was shot in the abdomen during the altercation involving his family and the deputy. The deputy fired a shot after he was knocked to the ground. Haynes was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was declared died.

It remains unclear whether the gunshot was intentional or accidental. Further details about the shooting incident have not been revealed.

"At some point, as the hearing was concluding, there was an altercation involving the deputy and some of the family members," Franklin County Chief Deputy Rick Minerd, who oversees investigations, said. "And what we have learned was the deputy was knocked to the ground as part of that altercation where he came under attack ... one shot was fired."

Haynes’ attorney, Jennifer Brisco, said the incident occurred when the deputy threatened to arrest Haynes, who became emotional during and after the hearing.

"Joseph was a little out of sorts because of how things went at the hearing," Brisco told the Columbus Dispatch. "The officer threatened to lock him up and a scuffle broke out. Joseph was resisting, and that’s when there was a scuffle."

Geraldine Haynes, the grandmother of the victims said the altercation started when the deputy and the teen's mother got into a argument and it turned ugly after the mother was ordered out of the courtroom.

"Joey went over, grabbed him by his shoulders and the guy slung him around and slung Joey to the ground. And then he got on top of Joey ... and then Joey's hands were up in the air like that and the cop with his hand down by his side and the gun went off, he pulled the trigger on my grandson," Geraldine said, adding: "There was no reason why that cop would have been terrified of Joey."

Keith Ferrell, executive vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9, which represents Franklin County deputies, said that hands reached the deputy’s service weapon, Taser or both during the scuffle.

"We’re responsive to people’s actions. We don’t choose to come to work and shoot people," Ferrell said. "It gives our people very little choice to protect themselves and the public... Unfortunately, he had to stop the threat... It was a significant struggle. And his injuries support that."

The deputy was also rushed to the hospital but details about his condition remain unknown.