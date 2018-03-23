“Detective Pikachu” has finally arrived on Nintendo 3DS. It is one of the new releases in the Nintendo eShop this week. For fans who are eager to get their hands on the 2D adventure game, here’s how you purchase and download it for your device.

To purchase “Detective Pikachu,” you first need to connect your Nintendo 3DS portable console to the internet. You then need to tap the Nintendo eShop icon on the Home menu to access and browse all of the titles available for purchase. Search for the game and tap its icon to open its dedicated page.

Once you are ready to buy the game, select the “Tap here to purchase” button. The game costs $39.99 so add funds to your account with a Nintendo eShop Card or credit card, if needed. You then need to follow the on-screen instructions to purchase and download the game. Once download is complete, you may return to the Home menu and find your newly purchased game there.

Developed by Creatures Inc. and published by Nintendo, “Detective Pikachu” is a single-player, adventure game that focuses on a character named Tim Goodman, who partners with the self-proclaimed gumshoe, Pikachu. The pint-sized yellow Pokemon will help Tim uncover the mysteries plaguing Ryme City including the one surrounding the disappearance of Tim’s father, Harry.

Players will have to take the lead in the sleuthing process by observing scenes, finding clues, taking notes and gathering testimonies to crack the cases. The game has over 150 fun-filled animated cutscenes of Pikachu, most of which will help players solve the mysteries.

Players also have the capacity to interact with various Pokemon and characters throughout Ryme City. For example, they can talk to police lieutenant Brad McMaster for more intel on the biggest case in the city. There’s also a man named Mike Baker who used to work with Harry, so he could be a good source of vital information. There are many other people in the city players can interact with, but they should be careful on who to trust.

For players who are new to sleuthing, “Detective Pikachu” has an Easy Mode. In this mode, Pikachu will provide all of the handy hints on what they should do next or where to go to look for more clues. Learn more about “Detective Pikachu’s” gameplay here.

Photo: Nintendo