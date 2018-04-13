The Dallas Cowboys released Dez Bryant Friday, making him the hottest NFL free agent on the market. Within minutes of the news, rumors began to spread regarding where the wide receiver might end up next.

Mickey Spagnola, who works for the Cowboys’ team website, ignited speculation that Bryant could be eying a contract with either the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles or Washington Redskins. That’s because Spagnola tweeted that Bryant reportedly said, “I’ll see you guys twice this year,” when leaving a meeting with Dallas owner Jerry Jones.

Only teams in the NFC East are guaranteed to face the Cowboys twice in the 2018 NFL season. Bryant has been active on Twitter since he was cut, admitting that he’s taken Dallas’ decision to move on from him very personally.

Bryant even retweeted a tweet that suggested he would explore signing with one of Dallas’ rivals.

Gotta think Dez will look into playing for NYG, Philly or Wash...so he can play Cowboys twice. _ #NFCEast https://t.co/BAfrjd8xBW — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) April 13, 2018

That, of course, doesn’t necessarily mean any of the NFC East teams want to acquire Bryant. Their level of interest will likely depend on what kind of money the veteran is seeking.

It was three years ago that Bryant signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Dallas, agreeing to a guarantee of $45 million. He hasn’t performed like a top wide receiver since, failing to post a 1,000-yard season in any of the last three years. Bryant’s highest receiving totals during that span came last year when he caught 69 passes for 838 yards.

Philadelphia doesn’t seem like a logical destination for Bryant. The Eagles have less room under the salary cap than any NFL team, according to Spotrac, and their current wide receiving corps was good enough to win the Super Bowl just two months ago.

New York doesn’t have a ton of money to spend, either, and they probably aren’t looking to add an older wide receiver following their 3-13 season. New York already has wide receiver Brandon Marshall under contract. Marshall is 34 years old and entering his 13th year in the league.

Perhaps a union between Bryant and Washington could work. The Redskins are in the top half of the league in terms of available cap space, and they didn’t have a 1,000-yard receiver on the team in 2017. They are certainly looking to win next year after trading for Alex Smith.

Bryant made the Pro Bowl in 2013, 2014 and 2016. He’ll turn 30 years old in November.

Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images