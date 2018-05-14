Caitlyn Jenner was more than willing to give props to some of the amazing moms she has come across during her lifetime on Mother’s Day. However, it seems the former Olympian chose to skip complimenting her stepdaughters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, during the special holiday.

On Sunday, the former “I Am Cait” star took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to say happy Mother’s Day to several women including her daughter Kylie Jenner, ex-wife Kris Jenner and stepdaughter Kim Kardashian.

In her post, the former athlete shared photos of her 20-year-old daughter, who welcomed her first child, Stormi Webster, in February.

Even though Caitlyn previously revealed she is no longer close to the Kardashian side of the family, she also shared a photo of Kim and her son, Saint, along with a separate picture of Kris.

“So blessed to have so many amazing moms in my life,” the reality star captioned the photos.

Noticeably missing from the slew of photos was Kourtney, who is a mother to three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, and new mom Khloe, who welcomed her daughter True on April 12.

Caitlyn’s post comes months after Khloe revealed she had no plans of changing the state of her relationship with her stepfather once she gave birth to her baby girl.

During a February interview with Ross King on the UK’s “Lorraine” program (via the Daily Mail), Khloe was asked if she thought the arrival of a new grandchild would help mend her relationship with Caitlyn.

“No, I don’t think that affects anything with Caitlyn. No, yeah, [things are] just as they are,” she stated.

Prior to that, in April 2017, Caitlyn told Andy Cohen she hadn’t talked to Khloe in two years.

While the reality star hasn’t specifically touched on her relationship with Kourtney, in November 2017, she did reveal the Kardashian kids haven’t spoken to her in quite some time, and it was beginning to take an emotional toll.

“Kim, I haven’t talked to in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

