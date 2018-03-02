Jennifer Lawrence has never been on a date with Brad Pitt, but that doesn’t mean she was upset when tabloids began to romantically link her to Angelina Jolie’s ex.

Lawrence, who split with boyfriend Darren Aronofsky in November 2017, seems to have remained single since her break up, but enjoyed the brief rumor about herself and the Hollywood veteran.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” a caller asked Lawrence if she and Pitt were in a relationship.

Although she denied they were dating, the 27-year-old admitted it was one rumor she didn’t mind being attached to. “No, I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random,” the “Mother” actress told the fan.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“But, I also wasn’t like, in a huge hurry to debunk it!” Lawrence added.

Pitt and Lawrence were rumored to be dating in December 2017, when a “source” allegedly told Star magazine the actors began hooking up following her break up from Aronofsky.

The “insider” went on to claim Pitt was initially hesitant to ask the actress out following his split from Jolie, but friends encouraged him to put himself out there because he had “been single long enough.”

Gossip Cop later deemed the article false after Lawrence’s rep denied rumors the “Passengers” star was dating Pitt.

During her time on “WWHL,” the “Hunger Games” actress also admitted she initially struggled to get over her break up with the director. “When Darren and I first broke up, I told [Amy Schumer] and I was really sad,” she explained.

However, Lawrence’s friend attempted to lighten her mood by sending her a special delivery. “The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’ ”

“I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy,’” the star revealed.

Schumer and Lawrence have been hard at work writing a comedy together, and the actress revealed they finally completed their script. “We just had a table read two weeks ago,” Lawrence told Cohen.

“We have completed format. We need a director and we need a date.”

Now that Lawrence and Schumer finished their screenplay, it appears the star will be spending most of her time focusing on getting her work on screen rather than her relationship status.

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images