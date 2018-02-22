Allison Janney had a memorable moment at this year’s British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) when she walked away with the trophy for best supporting actress for her role in “I, Tonya.” However, an “awkward” encounter with Kate Middleton quickly overshadowed the star’s night of recognition.

The actress crossed paths with the Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, and her husband, Prince William, upon exiting the award show. Before leaving the theater, Janney opted to take off her shoes, which resulted in an embarrassing run-in with the Royals.

During an appearance on the “Late Late Show,” Janney reflected on her encounter with Middleton and Prince William. “I did meet Kate and William and she was in her heels and pregnant, so I felt like a bit of a wimp that I was there in my bare feet,” the actress explained.

Janney, who is reportedly 6 feet tall, was surprised to learn Middleton was much taller than she expected. “She was in full-on heels and she was my height, when I was in my bare feet. It was kind of extraordinary that she was that tall.”

Photo: Eddie Mulholland - Pool/Getty Images

Although amazed by her stature, Janney admitted their meeting went further downhill when she suggested the Duchess join her in taking her shoes off and walking barefoot on the ground.

“I just told her that I was in bare feet and I felt- I told her she should take her shoes off ‘cause she’s pregnant. It was an awkward moment,” the “Spy” actress said.

Janney went on to reveal she probably didn’t follow royal protocol while addressing Middleton. “As I did, I called her ‘honey’ and that might not have been royal etiquette.”

Despite her social fumble, Janney insisted the Duchess was “lovely” and a fan of her latest movie.“They loved ‘I, Tonya’ and it was a pretty cool thing to meet them,” the star said of Middleton and Prince William.

Next month, Janney will make her way to the Academy Awards where she is nominated for best supporting actress. Meanwhile, Middleton and Prince William will be awaiting the birth of their third child, who is expected to arrive in April.

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images