It may have appeared as if Kendall Jenner violated girl code by kissing Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of her besties Gigi and Bella Hadid. However, those close to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star revealed the friendship between the three models remains intact.

Following rumors Jenner was dating NBA player Ben Simmons, the television personality was spotted locking lips with the 18-year-old. Despite what appeared to be a passionate moment though, the two haven’t entered into an exclusive relationship and wouldn’t consider becoming more than friends without taking precautions.

A source told Entertainment Tonight Jenner wouldn’t want her hookup with Hadid to affect her relationship with his older sisters.

“Kendall is best friends with Anwar’s sisters, Gigi and Bella, and she respects them tremendously,” the insider explained.

“Kendall would never want to do anything to put her relationship with Anwar’s sisters in jeopardy. Kendall and Anwar have known each other for years and have always been flirtatious and this is just another sign of that. The two enjoy one another’s company and things could change, but for now, it’s nothing serious.”

Hadid, who split from girlfriend Nicola Peltz in May after dating for over a year, and Jenner are reportedly not interested in changing their casual relationship. “Anwar and Kendall are just having fun for now,” a source revealed.

“Both of them recently got out of relationships, and don’t want anything too serious,” an insider added.

Prior to locking lips with Hadid, Jenner was spending time with Simmons. The two were spotted on several dates and seen taking a bike ride together.

Sources told E! News the star likes the Philadelphia 76ers player, but is keeping the relationship casual.

“Kendall has been out with Ben Simmons a few times and she likes him. They have mutual friends and have been getting to know each other over the last few weeks. He has been spending time in L.A. with her and has been to her house. They’ve hung out there and have been to dinner a few times.”

A Jenner source recently told Gossip Cop that the model is “definitely single.”

Following reports that appeared to be “slut shaming” the reality star for being romantically linked to multiple guys, the insider revealed Jenner is simply trying to live her best life as an unattached woman. “She’s 22 years old and this is what they call dating.”

