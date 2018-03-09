Meghan Markle made a statement in her Birmingham outfit.

On Thursday, Markle and Prince Harry stepped out together to visit Birmingham. For the outing, the actress opted to wear a navy and white-trim J.Crew tipped topcoat. She paired this with a black Alexander Wang trousers and Manolo Blahnik BB pointy-toe pumps, E! News reported.

Many noticed that Markle's choice of color was a no-no in fashion. A number said that one can't wear navy and black together. However, not everyone is on board with this idea anymore.

"This is absolutely untrue. It's just one of those antiquated fashion rules like 'no white shoes after Labor Day.' Black and brown, black and navy, brown and navy — it all works,'" Charles Manning wrote on Cosmopolitan.

"If the colors are particularly similar, it's a good idea to layer them next to or on top of each other so their differences are more apparent. Combining pieces with different textures — leather with denim, silk with wool, etc. — will also keep similar colors from bleeding together. That said, if you're going for a subtler look, a little color confusion can actually be a good thing. The fact is neutrals almost always mix well together, so there really is no wrong way to do it," he explained.

Daniella also believes that black and navy can be worn at the same time. "Because black and navy aren't bright colors or a bold new silhouette," she wrote. "What I'm saying is, you're not wearing a flashing neon sign that screams, 'Look at this fashion risk taker!!' Perhaps just a name tag reading, 'Deal with it.'"

Just like Manning, Daniella considers black, white, gray, navy and brown neutral colors. According to her, you can never go wrong when mixing neutral colors. In fact, "this is your safe zone."

In related news, Markle has been baptized and confirmed as Anglican on Tuesday evening. The ceremony was closely-guarded with only a handful of royal aides involved. The 45-minute service was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at the Chapel Royal.

Markle decided to take on Prince Harry's religion to show respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who has the title "Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England." But it was not necessary to marry Prince Harry.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson