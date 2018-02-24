Meghan Markle had been active online until she started dating Prince Harry, so many believe that she's the woman behind the diary of "The Working Actress."

In January 2010, a soul-baring blog became a "must read" for budding actors. Its entries contained the different struggles of the writer, from auditioning to taking on roles that she didn't like. The author kept herself hidden by simply calling herself "The Working Actress." She used the silhouette of an empty director's chair as her logo and declined the mainstream news who were very interested to interview her.

The mysterious writer remained incognito. In the summer of 2012, she stopped writing without any word. But prior to that, she described the thrill of having her biggest break in a new TV series.

"Yeah, it was definitely Meghan who wrote it," said Lance Carter when asked about the blog. "I think she deleted it a while ago. Maybe when she [joined the TV legal drama] 'Suits'?"

The secret diary was written without self-censorship. It contained the different struggles that the writer went through to which many observed, happened to be the same hardships Markle went through.

The future royal confessed earlier that her stint in "Deal or No Deal" was among the things she did to "make ends meet." However, she is unlikely to do the same today.

"I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet," Markle said. "I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down."

As Markle's career progressed, the working actress stopped writing on her blog. According to an insider, "she no longer wanted to be known as the 'struggling actress.'" By then Markle was active on her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Unlike the secret diary of the working actress, The Tig was filled with Markle's successes and happy adventures. But just like the other blog, Markle used it as another platform to inspire and encourage her readers.

"Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough," Markle wrote.

Markle shut down The Tig in April 2017. Earlier this year, she also deleted her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

