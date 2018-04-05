Nick Knowles, an English television presenter, recently talked about Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle.

During his interview on “The One Show,” Knowles dished on what it was like working with Prince William and Prince Harry on the set of “DIY SOS.” He revealed that Prince William helped paint a room to show his support to the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire. Prince Harry, on the other hand, laid a wall during his guesting.

Knowles’ discussion about the royal siblings led to the hosts of the show asking him if he got an invite to Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding on May 19. Unfortunately, Knowles refused to confirm anything.

“Nobody’s talking about whether or not they’ve got an invite yet, are they? Listen, I live in a house at the bottom of the hill from Windsor Castle. He’s around borrowing cups of sugar all the time, You know, I see him every day,” Knowles said (via Express) in reference to Prince Harry.

But even though the television presenter did not confirm anything about the prince’s wedding, he said that he is looking forward to the gathering.

“I think it’s a great thing though, I’m really excited about it – the combination of Royalty and Hollywood, it’s amazing,” he said.

Prince Harry and Markle are scheduled to tie the knot next month at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Some of the rumored guests include Elton John and the Spice Girls. Over 2,000 members of the public, who have contributed to their communities, have also been asked to attend the wedding ceremony.

One of these guests is Daniella Timperley from Randalstown. The 18-year-old student was invited by Prince Harry and Markle because of the huge amount of charity work she has been involved in.

Following Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding ceremony, the couple will take part in a carriage procession around Windsor. A lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II will also take place thereafter. Prince Charles will also organize an evening gathering for Prince Harry and Markle’s closest family and friends.

Photo: Getty Images/Phil Noble