Shannon Elizabeth could very well be the first Head of Household in “Celebrity Big Brother” Season 1.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from “Celebrity Big Brother.” Read at your own risk!

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum was seen in the teaser released by CBS with what looked like a golden HOH necklace. James Malsow and Ariadna Gutierrez were also wearing onesies in the promo, which suggests that they could have lost in the first game of the season.

Shannon, Ariadna, James and a few other houseguests also participated in the first Power of Veto (POV) competition, and it seems that Shannon was also the one who won in the game. The houseguests played a spelling game, and Ariadna had a hard time since English is not her first language.

All of the games will be featured in the first episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” which will air on CBS on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, it seems that there is also an all-girl alliance brewing very early on in the competition. In the past, female alliances have not done well, but this could change with the first season of “Celebrity Big Brother.” And if the all-girl alliance is indeed correct, it’s possible that Shannon will nominate two male houseguests for eviction.

“Celebrity Big Brother” will not air on CBS for 100 days since it is a much shorter season compared to “Big Brother.” The finale for “Celebrity Big Brother” will air on Feb. 25. After this week’s one hour premiere, another one hour episode will air on Feb. 8. On Feb. 9, a two-hour episode will also be released, according to Gold Derby.

There will be a total of 18 hours of “Celebrity Big Brother” that will be released within a span of 13 days. The cast also includes Omarosa Manigault, Mark McGrath, Metta World Peace, Brandi Glanville, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ross Matthews and Chuck Liddell.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD