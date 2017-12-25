If you were not able to experience the magic of the Disney theme parks in person during the holiday season this year, consider tuning in for ABC’s annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration on Monday.

The two-hour event, airing Christmas Day, will showcase multiple musical performances, the beloved Disney Christmas Day parade, character cameos and special celebrity appearances. ABC promises the special, hosted by Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey and co-hosted by Jesse Palmer, will gives viewers a “magical ride” down its famous Main Street, U.S.A. while offering “heart-warming tributes” along the way.

Photo: ABC

Performers expected to belt out a few Christmas tunes this year include Fifth Harmony with their rendition of “Sleigh Ride,” Jason Derulo singing “Silent Night” in Disneyland, Ciara with “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and many, many more. Outside of the Christmas music genre, viewers will also get a performance of “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” by Broadway’s Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs.

Viewers at home can feel the magic of Disney during the show by using Magic 3.0 Connected Ear Hats. The hats, which are sold on the Disney web store, are made to sync up with the audio from the program and dance along to the music.

Photo: ABC

Those planning to watch the special when it airs on Monday, Dec. 25, can plan to tune in at 10 a.m. EST on ABC. Those who do not have access to a TV but do have a cable subscription, can watch the special live on their computer or smart device via the network’s stream, which is available through its live TV feature.

If your provider isn’t among the dozens of listed cable companies, or the live stream isn’t supported in your area, you can catch the episode one week after it premieres on ABC’s website without signing in. The special will be listed under ABC’s “show” tab.