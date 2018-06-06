Former world number one Boris Becker believes the era of the “the big four” has come to an end and that there is a new generation coming through on the ATP Tour. The German was speaking in the aftermath of Novak Djokovic’s loss in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Tuesday.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray have dominated the sport for over a decade with the quartet having won 36 of the last 41 Grand Slam titles and a whole host of ATP singles titles.

There has been few opportunities for other players to claim a major title with only three other players — Juan Martin del Potro, Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic — breaking their strong hold in the last decade.

However, Becker claimed their dominance was at an end with two of the big four struggling for form and fitness over the last 12 months. Murray has not played since Wimbledon in 2017 owing to a hip injury, while Djokovic, who returned after a six month layoff at the start of the year is yet to win a title in 2018.

Murray has won one title in over 12 months, while the Serbian has managed just two titles in the same period. Federer and Nadal, on the other hand, continue to dominate the sport after struggling with injuries in 2015 and 2016.

The Swiss ace is ranked number two in the world, just 100-points behind the Spaniard. They have won a combined 18 titles in the last 16 months. The duo have been challenged by very few players during that period, but Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Austrian Dominic Thiem are two from the new generation that have shown they can stand toe-to-toe with the best.

Zverev, 21, has already won three Masters Series titles and recorded wins over Federer and Djokovic, while Thiem is the only player in the last 12 months to have beaten Nadal twice on clay.

The German is currently ranked number three in the world, while the Austrian is ranked eighth. They faced each other in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Tuesday, with the latter winning in straight sets to book his place in the last four for the second consecutive year at Roland Garros.

“I think the sports media have to get used to the fact that the big four do not exist anymore," Becker said, as quoted by the Express. "It's a difficult time for them because they continue to refer to young people as the next generation.”

“But with Zverev and Thiem there are two who have not only consolidated their place in the top 10, but both have confirmed it by second or third [seeding]. So, the media will have to invent new terms to describe them,” the German tennis great added.

Becker also spoke about Nadal’s dominance at Roland Garros and is fairly confident no one will match his achievements. The Spaniard has never lost a final in Paris making 10 titles in as many final appearances.

Thiem is considered to be the Nadal’s closest challenger on the red dirt at the moment, but despite him beating the world number one on two occasions, Becker is certain his record will remain intact.

“I think it's unlikely, because in addition, he not only won ten, but reached ten finals," Becker said. "Most players would lose one or two, but he has not lost any, and that's an exceptional statistic, so to put it briefly, I do not think so.”

Nadal faces Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Wednesday as he seeks a 11th title at Roland Garros.