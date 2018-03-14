Novak Djokovic has been advised by tennis legend Boris Becker to reduce family time and concentrate more on the game in order to get back to the top of world rankings.

The Serbian struggled for fitness and form since winning the French Open in 2016 and is currently ranked number 13 in the world. Djokovic managed just three titles since his win at Roland Garros.

He admitted in the past he struggled to motivate himself after completing the career Grand Slam — winning all four majors — after which he managed just three tournament wins till date. He surrendered his world number one ranking to Andy Murray at the end of the 2016 season.

The 12-time men’s singles Grand Slam winner started 2017 as the world number two, and managed just two ATP Tour level titles. He suffered an elbow injury midway through the campaign, which saw him end his season after his quarter-final loss at Wimbledon.

Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Djokovic only returned to action at the Australian Open in 2018, which also did not end well as he went down to world number 58 Hyeon Chung in straight sets in the round of 16. The Serb underwent a minor surgery to further repair the long-term elbow injury, before returning to the ongoing Indian Wells Masters, where he was knocked out in the second round by 108-ranked Taro Daniels in three sets.

Becker, who was Djokovic’s coach for three years between 2013 and 2016, believes the Serbian has been sidetracked because of having to juggle his professional and personal lives. The German under whose stewardship Djokovic won six Grand Slam titles, believes his former player is focusing more on his family rather than tennis.

The 50-year-old advised Djokovic to sacrifice his family life and concentrate more on the game in order to get back to winning ways and make his way back up the rankings.

“He is a happy family man, he spends a lot of time with his wife and his children,” Becker said, as quoted by Tennis World USA. “But in order to be No1 in the world, you have to be 100% into the sport all the time. He is a smart man he knows what he has to do, it is called sacrifice.”

Djokovic admitted after his loss in California it seemed weird as he felt it was the first ever match he was playing on tour. Roger Federer also sympathized with his long-time rival admitting it will take time for him to get back to his best owing to a lengthy absence. The Swiss ace, who is no stranger to long-term injury, has backed the Serb to get better as the season progresses.

The Serbian’s next outing in his road to getting back to full fitness is likely to be at the Miami Open which begins March 20.