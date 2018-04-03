A first responder during a life-saving mission in England on Saturday discovered a note affixed to their windshield urging them to move their ambulance.

The paramedic reportedly responded to an emergency call at a residence in Bodmin, Cornwall, to treat a patient whose throat had swollen shut from a possible allergic reaction, Cornwall Live reported.

After spending roughly two hours tending to a patient, the medic returned to find a handwritten note on their vehicle that read: "Private car park do not park here."

The paramedic took to Twitter and posted a picture of the note and clearly indicated that there was a sign displayed inside the ambulance that it was a first-response vehicle.

The medic, who wasn't identified, belonged to Bodmin Responders, a local volunteer group of first responders.

"Just cleared from the 3rd and final call of the day, a patient with a possible allergic reaction. On scene for just under 2 hours then come back to the car to find this - despite the 'Ambulance Service First Responder' sign clearly displayed in the window. Very disappointed," the tweet read.

Just cleared from the 3rd and final call of the day, a patient with a possible allergic reaction. On scene for just under 2 hours then come back to the car to find this - despite the “Ambulance Service First Responder” sign clearly displayed in the window. Very disappointed. pic.twitter.com/R8ckC7LuXE — Bodmin Responders (@BodminResponder) March 31, 2018

The first responder also revealed that they were asked to move their ambulance during the call.

"Why don’t people realize that we are there to help you, which sometimes means parking wherever necessary?" a subsequent tweet read. "We’re not here to cause an inconvenience!"

Some took to social media and chimed in on the incident.

"This is becoming a common problem. Some people really have no compassion," one user wrote. "If it was one of their loved ones or even themselves who needed I’m sure they would think differently about sticking a note on the window screen of the one who is treating them #unhelpful #nocomparison."

"Some people just don’t care it seems that there is a volunteer there helping a sick person," another user wrote. "Just seems to be the norm now unfortunately."

Another paramedic in England found a note asking them to move their ambulance during an emergency call in a residential area. A 26-year-old British woman was arrested in February for leaving an "abusive" memo on the windshield of an ambulance parked outside her home.

"If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here," the handwritten message read. "I couldn't give a [expletive] if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my house."

