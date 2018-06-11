Last year, International Business Times asked the cast of “Teen Mom OG” what they did for work behind-the-scenes of the MTV series. Later that same year, we identified what the cast of the spinoff series, “Teen Mom 2,” did for money when they were not filming. Now, in 2018, let’s take an updated look at the real jobs of the Season 8 cast of “Teen Mom 2” when they are not being reality stars.

Kail Lowry

College graduate Kail doesn’t just rely on “Teen Mom 2” for a paycheck. When she’s not filming for MTV, Kail’s fans can watch her on her YouTube channel, Kail and the Chaos. Kail also co-hosts the Coffee Convos podcast with fellow reality star Lindsie Chrisley and is a best-selling author with four titles to her name.

Jenelle Evans

When Jenelle is not filming reality TV she’s working on her makeup and fashion businesses. JE Cosmetics sells makeup essentials ranging from liquid lipstick to false lashes and accessories. As for her clothing store, JE Shop, it offers clothes for men and women that have phrases such as “I’m not hungover” and “Motherhoodin.” Like her co-star Kail, Jenelle also has her own YouTube channel.

Leah Messer

Leah made it known she was interested in public speaking and selling lipstick products last season of “Teen Mom 2,” but it appears she’s also jumped on the YouTube bandwagon. Her self-titled channel currently sits at just over 17,000 subscribers.

Chelsea DeBoer

Chelsea used to show off her job as an esthetician on the show. Since welcoming her second child, she is now a stay-at-home mom. In her free time, Chelsea, who is due to welcome her third child later this year, runs her own blog, works endorsement deals with companies such as Fab Fit Fun, and most recently partnered with the weight-loss company Profile.

Briana DeJesus

Briana is the newest member of the “Teen Mom 2” family. The mother of two appears to spend her days filming for the show and caring for her two young girls. Prior to starring on the MTV series, she worked in the timeshare business.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.