“Doctor Who” fans are in for an epic Christmas special. The holiday episode is Peter Capaldi’s last as the Doctor, and it includes an adventure with the very first incarnation of the Time Lord. U.S. fans will want to make sure they know when and where to watch the special episode of the British TV show.

The 2017 “Doctor Who” Christmas special airs Monday, Dec. 25 at 9 p.m. EST on the BBC America channel. The episode, titled “Twice Upon A Time,” will run for an hour and 26 minutes. If you have log in information from your cable provider, the annual special can be watched online. Just head to BBC America’s live stream section to watch the channel live.

Those who want a special way to watch can see the episode in theaters. Screenings will be held in movie theaters across the U.S. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 28. Check Fathom Events for locations and tickets.

Photo: BBC America/BBC Worldwide

At 10:26 p.m. EST, the network will follow the holiday episode with a different special. “Doctor Who: Farewell to Peter Capaldi” will take a look at the Twelfth Doctor’s run and also give departing showrunner Steven Moffat a chance to say goodbye.

[Spoiler Alert: Brief details about the 2017 “Doctor Who” Christmas special are below.]

The Christmas episode is a big deal for longtime fans. In “Twice Upon A Time,” the show picks up where the Season 10 finale left off. The Doctor has landed somewhere he has been before. There is another Doctor — the first Doctor (David Bradley) — also trying to avoid regenerating.

For reasons unknown, the Twelfth Doctor and the First Doctor are with an Army captain (Mark Gatiss) from World War I. However, the “Sherlock” actor won’t be the only companion in this episode.

Photo: BBC America/BBC Worldwide

Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) will reunite with the Doctor in the Christmas special. It’s her final episode as well, though many fans thought the Season 10 finale was her send off. After becoming a cyberman, Bill couldn’t go back to being a regular human, so Heather (Stephanie Hyam) made Bill have abilities like her own. Bill can now freely travel through space and time.

By the end of the Christmas special, everyone will have said their goodbyes and a new doctor will arrive. Jodie Whittaker will play the Thirteenth Doctor, the first female version of the beloved Time Lord.

The “Broadchurch” actress is making history, but like every Doctor, Thirteen will still need some companions. Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill will round out the “Doctor Who” Season 11 cast. Chris Chibnall will step up as the new showrunner when the show returns in fall 2018.

Photo: BBC America/BBC Worldwide