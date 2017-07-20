The Los Angeles Dodgers (66-29) have been red-hot since losing three straight games in early June, winning 31 of their last 35 games to take an 11-game lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies in the National League West.

The Dodgers' success has come from just about everywhere. Manager Dave Roberts boasts a squad with the best ERA in baseball (3.07), the fifth-best offense (822 runs) and No. 12 in fielding percentage (.984). Clayton Kershaw is in the mix to capture another Cy Young, Kenley Jansen might be the best closer in baseball, Cody Bellinger is the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year, Alex Wood looks like a lock to win Comeback Player of the Year and Justin Turner has the best batting average in baseball.

Yet, there is still room for improvement ahead of the postseason. The Dodgers, who haven't reached the World Series since 1988, are looking to the trade market to acquire a left-handed reliever and perhaps a starting pitcher ahead of the July 31 deadline.

Who Are The Dodgers Interested In?

The left-handed relievers linked to Los Angeles include Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton, as well as the San Diego Padres' All-Star Brad Hand and Justin Wilson of the Detroit Lions.

Britton is certainly the most coveted of the group. The 29-year-old has a 1.80 ERA in just 15 innings this season, but is coming off a season in which he had a 0.57 ERA over 67 innings. In fact, some could argue that Britton has been the most efficient reliever over the last three seasons. Since 2014, Britton has 1.38 ERA over 209 innings. For the Dodgers to acquire Britton, it may mean giving up some quality minor-league talent. ESPN's Jerry Crasnick described the Dodgers' interest in Britton as "legitmate."

Hand would probably come at an increased price because he plays in the NL West. Wilson is enjoying a strong season (2.75 ERA over 36 innings) but is probably the most attainable.

What Starting Pitchers Will Be On The Market?

Many top starters on non-contending teams seem like they will be staying put after Jose Quintana was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Chicago Cubs. But there are several known commodities that could perhaps be available: Johnny Cueto (San Francisco Giants), Yu Darvish (Texas Rangers), Sonny Gray (Oakland A's), Cole Hamels (Rangers), Marcus Stroman (Toronto Blue Jays) and Justin Verlander (Detroit Tigers).

The Philadelphia Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson, the Atlanta Braves' R.A. Dickey and the Miami Marlins' Dan Straily are solid pitchers that may not require surrendering top talent in return.

The Dodgers don't appear to be too interested in landing a starter due to the production of Kershaw and Wood, and some encouraging recent performances from Rich Hill. Brandon McCarthy is coming off a poor start but he could possibly regain the strong form he showed in June.

Who Do The Dodgers Have To Offer?

Three prospects stand out. Cuban right-handed reliever Yadier Alvarez, outfielder Alex Verdugo and right-handed starter Walker Buehler are among the Dodgers most respected minor-leaguers. Hard-hitting second baseman Willie Calhoun and Cuban outfielder Yusniel Diaz could also be included in a deal.

After the injury to left-handed phenom Julio Urias, the Dodgers probably value Buehler now more than ever. The 22-year-old is listed at No. 17 among Baseball America's Top 50 prospects and the Dodgers don't have a legitimate starting pitching prospect after him.

Andrew Friedman and Farhan Zaidi are probably less reluctant to part ways with Alvarez and Verdugo. Many scouts have praised Alvarez's potential, but the 21-year-old has a 5.31 ERA this season and has allowed 25 walks over 59.1 innings.

Verdugo is also 21 and has posted strong numbers in Triple-A Oklahoma City. He is batting .335 with a .408 on-base percentage, to go along with eight stolen bases in nine attempts. However, Verdugo doesn't have much power and the Dodgers don't really need a left-handed bat in the future with Corey Seager and Bellinger entrenched in the lineup for the foreseeable future. The Dodgers also have plenty of depth in the outfield.

What Will The Dodgers Do?

Most signs point toward Friedman and Zaidi pulling the trigger on at least one deal. But it might be a stretch to think the Dodgers add an everyday player or a top starter, simply because Buehler is the only highly coveted prospect.

The Dodgers are known for making surprise deals. It wouldn't be surprising if the front office dealt some little-known prospects and landed a left-handed reliever who might not have a strong ERA but is poised to have a strong final two months of the season.