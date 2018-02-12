There are two types of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: those that have powers and those that do not. Black Panther, whose first solo movie hits theaters Friday, is in the first category.

Audiences first met T’Challa/Black Panther in “Captain America: Civil War,” but the 2016 Marvel movie didn’t really explain his abilities. T’Challa’s introduction focused on the fact that he was a prince seeking revenge for his father’s death. His powers weren’t explicitly discussed, though the fact that he was in a car chase on foot and was able to hold his own against the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) indicated he was a little more than human.

In “Black Panther,” fans will learn about the origin of the Black Panther. In the Marvel comics, T’Challa has to win ritual trials before he can take over as leader of the Panther Clan. After defeating his uncle, he won the heart-shaped herb, which enhanced all his senses and abilities. The herb also linked him spiritually to the Panther God Bast.

Photo: Marvel Studios

T’Challa is not, however, bulletproof. It’s his suit — which is made out of vibranium, the same substance from which Captain America’s shield is made — that protects him from guns. The suit is pretty tricked out. Expect his genius sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) to give the Black Panther outfit even more bonus features in the new movie.

Unlike other heroes, T’Challa has always known that being the Black Panther is his destiny. It’s a persona passed down through the generations. He was training well before he got the heart-shaped herb, and he is still pretty useful even without the enhanced senses.

According to Marvel, Black Panther is a “tactician, strategist, scientist, tracker and a master of all forms of unarmed combat whose unique hybrid fighting style incorporates acrobatics and aspects of animal mimicry.” Though he tries to avoid it, T’Challa is trained in armed combat as well.

Fans will get to see T’Challa’s superhero powers in action when “Black Panther” hits theaters Friday, Feb. 16.

The Marvel movie is getting rave reviews. “Black Panther” follows T’Challa as he takes over his father’s position as King of Wakanda. As their leader, T’Challa must decide if the technologically advanced nation should continue to keep their knowledge secret or if they should reach out and help other countries.