Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has a long history with the royal family. Other than being married to Prince Charles, she also happens to be close to her husband’s brother, Prince Andrew.

Years ago, Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson. And while they were together, Prince Charles was also with Princess Diana. As such, Ferguson and Princess Diana developed a close bond with each other and became good friends.

Prince Andrew and Ferguson ended their marriage in 1996, but there are reports suggesting that they two have already made amends. Even though they are not legally back together, Prince Andrew and Ferguson are living in the same house.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles also filed for divorce around the same time. And one year later, Princess Diana passed away. In the book “Diana: Her True Story,” it was revealed that the late princess struggled with her husband’s infidelity with Camilla.

But even though Princess Diana and Ferguson were good friends, the Duchess of York never had a problem dealing with Camilla. In fact, Ferguson previously said that her friendship with Princess Diana did not affect her relationship with Prince Charles’ wife.

“Camilla is fabulous. I’ve known her my entire life. I love her. She and my mother were always best friends, and she was so nice to me,” Ferguson previously said.

And while Princess Diana was still alive, Ferguson seldom saw Camilla. This is perhaps due to the fact that Camilla was closer to Ferguson’s mom then.

In related news, Camilla and Prince Charles recently went to Yorkshire for an official visit. The two went to the Piece Hall in Blackledge, Halifax. Camilla also got to fulfill her lifelong dream of writing the last line in the “Wuthering Heights” manuscript.

“I had better make sure this is in my best handwriting. I think that tailed off a bit towards the end, sorry,” the 70-year-old said.

Camilla and Prince Charles also boarded a vintage bus, and the Duchess of Cornwall joked about the breaks of the vehicle not working.

Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images