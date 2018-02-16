Harmonizers everywhere have been panicking over the looming break-up rumors surrounding Fifth Harmony. Even though the four members of the group have been frequently releasing individual projects without one another, singer Normani Kordei believes the time spent apart will be beneficial for the group.

The 21-year-old, who has signed a solo management deal, has been working on some music outside of her group and recently released a duet with up-and-coming artist Khalid called, “Love Lies.”

Even though Kordei and her group members have been spending time focusing on their solo careers, the “Down” singer doesn’t think the projects will lead to a break-up.

During an interview with Zane Lowe, Kordei acknowledged that Fifth Harmony’s lack of group time is causing split rumors, but insisted the exploration of their solo careers is deeper than anyone may be able to comprehend.

Photo: Darren McCollester/Getty Images

“I think that it’s a space that we created amongst the four of us, that nobody else will probably understand,” she explained.

“It’s not easily understood but it’s something that we understand within each other and we’re confident women individually and also together but we do recognize that you know at the end of the day none of us would have these individual opportunities to explore ourselves or to show the world who we are, without each other,” she continued.

Fifth Harmony has been making headlines since former group member Camila Cabello quit in December 2016 to embark on a solo career. Since then, 5H has maintained that they are not breaking up, and are in a better place since the “Havana” singer decided to leave.

“Everything that we’ve been through, I feel like literally it’s us against the world and that’s together and apart. We’ll always have some place to call home which is Fifth Harmony,” Kordei said.

Outside of the group, Kordei has already released a new song, Lauren Jauregui has worked on several singles with other artists, and Dinah Jane Hansen was featured on the record, “Boom Boom” with RedOne, Daddy Yankee, and French Montana.

Meanwhile, Ally Brooke Hernandez’s vocals appeared on the Lost Kings song, “Look At Us Now,” alongside A$AP Ferg.

Although Fifth Harmony seems like they are headed for a split, it appears Kordei is confident she and her successful group will come back together to create even more music.