The Meghan Markle Effect has extended even to the future royal’s skin, and fans have become curious on how to achieve Markle’s glowing skin tone.

According to Harper’s Bazaar UK, Markle reached out to Kate Middleton for some skin tips, and the Duchess of Cambridge recommended that she use an $89 gel cream called Biotulin. The product can reportedly be a substitute for Botox and is dubbed as “Botox in a bottle.”

One month after the publication broke the story, US Weekly shared some information about Biotulin and said that the “miracle” cream can make anyone look younger in just 60 minutes. The gel cream contains Spilanthol, a local anesthetic extracted from the Acmella oleracea plant, which reduces muscle contractions. The gel cream also helps lessen the appearance of fine lines.

Biotulin also contains a second plant that helps moisturize the skin for hours. A hyaluronic acid-like ingredient also helps hydrate the skin for long periods of time. In order to achieve the best results, the user needs to apply the gel cream several times a day on the face and neck area.

However, it is still unclear whether or not Markle and Middleton actually use the product. The Duchess of Cambridge previously urged fans to not believe everything they read. During her recent visit, Middleton was served a glass of almond milk because the café owner read that she loves it. However, Middleton told her that she does not even drink almond milk.

In November, Markle’s facialist, Nichola Joss, shared her secrets to having youthful and glowing skin. She told Harper’s Bazaar that people should not believe or rely on preventive Botox. “A big issue for me is girls in their 20s and 30s having Botox and fillers as a preventive treatment. This can be super detrimental to the health of the muscles and skin tissue,” she said.

Joss also encouraged women who want to take care of their skin to start taking skin supplements. The facialist swears by Lumity, and she has been using it for months. “I started noticing a significant improvement in my skin and the thickness and health of my hair,” she said.

