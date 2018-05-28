Princess Eugenie has a full-time job.

Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, have an estimated net worth of $5 to $6 million each. Their money is a combination of the trust funds established for them by the Queen Mother and the trust awarded to them following the divorce of their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

But aside from that, Princess Eugenie works full-time in London, Express reported. The next royal bride holds a director position at Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery in Mayfair, London.

"What might people be surprised to learn? That I have a full-time job," Princess Eugenie told The Telegraph in an interview in 2016. "I've loved art since I was very little. I knew I definitely wouldn't be a painter, but I knew this was the industry for me."

According to Ferguson's daughter, her employers are considerate and very understanding when it comes to her royal duties.

"In the evenings, I often have engagements related to my family or a charity I support. Hauser & Wirth is very accommodating and understanding of my sense of duty," she added.

Princess Eugenie has been working at the gallery since the summer of 2015 as an associate director.

"Princess Eugenie has joined Hauser & Wirth as an associate director, and we are delighted to have her as part of the team," a representative told Hello!

In 2017, the royal was promoted to the position of director. A source told Daily Mail's Sebastian that the promotion was well deserved. "Eugenie is working hard and doing a good job, the promotion is well deserved," the insider said.

Prior to working at the gallery, Princess Beatrice's younger sister worked for online auction house Paddle8 in New York City where she was based from 2013. Meanwhile, Prince Beatrice works for an IT firm in the Big Apple.

Princess Eugenie is currently living in Kensington Palace. She and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, moved next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cottage in April.

"Harry and Eugenie are great mates – she was one of the first people who met Meghan," a source said. "Eugenie is so pleased. It's the first time she and Jack have lived together. They wanted to move in earlier, but there were arguments over who paid for renovations."

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank are tying the knot on Oct. 12 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The venue is similar to where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19.

Photo: Getty Images/Kirsty Wigglesworth