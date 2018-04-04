Nicki Minaj may be staying out of the spotlight to focus on her fourth studio album but that didn’t stop the rapper from agreeing with a compliment Birdman gave her during an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats1.

While discussing the legacy of Cash Money and its artists, Birdman told the host he felt like Minaj is “the best female ever in hip hop history.”

On Wednesday, the rapper was spotted at LAX, where paparazzi from TMZ asked her if she agreed with Birdman’s comment. While Minaj didn’t verbally reply to the videographer, she gave the camera a thumbs up.

During the Monday interview, Birdman started off by praising Young Money rapper Drake for all of his success and referred to him as the biggest artist in the world. However, he insisted Minaj was right on Drake’s level, and a powerful female force in the rap industry.

Birdman compared Minaj to Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliot, and Lil Kim, who have all pushed boundaries for females in hip hop. Although he praised the women for their accomplishments, he noted that the “Motorsport” rapper has managed to go much further than her fellow MC’s and has achieved the status of an “icon.”

In the past, Minaj’s claims of being at the top of the rap industry have gotten her into some trouble. In early 2017, the star referred to herself as the queen of rap in Gucci Mane’s song “Make Love,” and received some negative feedback from another female rapper.

Minaj’s comment resulted in a heated feud with Remy Ma that lasted several months. The beef consisted of several diss records and insults exchanged across social media.

Towards the end of 2017, Minaj took a step away from social media and the spotlight. The star reportedly wanted to focus on creating new music and releasing her fourth studio album.

In February 2018, sources told TMZ the “No Frauds” rapper has been spending all of her time in the studio and feels more creative now that she isn’t distracted by Twitter and Instagram.

So far, Minaj has reportedly collaborated with Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and other Young Money artists for her upcoming EP. The album is expected to be released later this year.

