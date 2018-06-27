Meghan Markle has only been a member of the royal family for just over one month, since marrying Prince Harry in a luxurious ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. However, in her short amount of time as a royal, the Duchess of Sussex has managed to make quite the impression on Queen Elizabeth II.

The former “Suits” star has reportedly been spending time with her husband’s grandmother both publicly and privately. Although the two are still getting to know one another, a source revealed the British monarch likes the actress.

A Royal insider told Us Weekly Markle has already impressed Queen Elizabeth and has “quickly demonstrated that she is intelligent, polite and keen to learn.”

The source added that Markle’s “enthusiasm towards living a life of service and humanitarianism excites the queen and it’s just the type of vim and vigor she likes to see in someone.”

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Those close to the royal family revealed the 92-year-old’s personality has also allowed Markle to make a genuine connection with her new in law. “She has a brilliant sense of humor. That’s one of the first things that brought her and Meghan closer.”

“It’s that warm side of her that has made Meghan feel so at ease,” the source shared.

During Markle’s first solo outing with the Queen in early June, the monarch invited the newlywed to travel with her on her private train. Neither Prince Harry, Prince William nor Kate Middleton has had the opportunity to ride on the locomotive.

Markle and Queen Elizabeth traveled to Widnes, Cheshire to unveil a bridge and open the Storyhouse Theatre. Throughout the trip, the two appeared to be in great spirits and smiled at one another while waving to the crowd.

The two even shared a special moment when the Queen stepped in to help Markle out after the actress reportedly became confused about who should enter their waiting car first.

Although the two women haven’t known each other long, the Queen has been enjoying the little moments that allow her to learn more about Markle. “It’s been a fantastic opportunity for her to get to know more about Meghan and where her passions lie,” the insider shared.

Photo: John Stillwell/Getty Images