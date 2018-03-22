The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced a $5000 reward on Wednesday after a 2-year-old Shih Tzu was found with apparent chemical burns earlier this month in St. Rose, Louisiana.

According to a report in the Advocate, Louisiana's largest daily newspaper, the dog is currently being treated at the Metairie Humane Shelter. The shelter, who dubbed the Shih Tzu “baby boy,” also joined hands with PETA in order to find the culprit behind the dog’s injuries.

Reports stated the dog was first found by a St. Rose resident, in his flower, bed on March 11 with serious chemical burns.

According to the events coordinator for the Metairie Humane Shelter, Joan Delahoussaye the Shih Tzu was first brought in to Ark Animal Hospital for emergency treatment. According to him, the dog’s health has been steadily improving under care.

“For the first time yesterday, he smiled at me," she said. "He wagged his tail. I guess he knows we’re trying to help him."

Currently, its receiving daily hydrotherapy treatments and medicated shampoo baths at the hospital along with medication for his pain.

However, the Shih Tzu’s recovery may take several months before he is put up for adoption again.

PETA vice president, Colleen O’Brien told CBS-affiliated television station, WWL-TV: "Someone out there poured harsh chemicals on this little dog, leaving him lying in agony on the brink of death. PETA is urging anyone who recognizes this dog or saw anything suspicious around March 11 to come forward immediately so that whoever burned him can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else."

The organization is now offering the reward in order to help law enforcement arrest the person responsible for the act of animal cruelty.

They urged anyone with any information regarding the case to contact the Metairie Humane Shelter at 504-451-2822 or 504-458-0531.

Photo: Getty Images / Oli Scarff

This is not the first time the animal rights organization has offered a bounty in order to help an investigation.

In February, PETA offered another $5000 reward to anyone with information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of armed intruders who shot German Shepherd Rex, who was hailed a hero for defending his teen owner.

According to a report in Fox-affiliated television station, KCPQ-TV, Rex was shot three times, including once in the neck. Rex is currently recovering after he underwent surgery for his wounds.

PETA whose motto reads: “Animals are not ours to eat, wear, experiment on, use for entertainment, or abuse in any way,” after hearing about the incident, declared the reward in order to bring justice for Rex.

"These robbers didn't hesitate to beat and shoot a dog who was only trying to protect a beloved family member. PETA urges anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area that afternoon or who has information about this case to come forward immediately before these dangerous criminals strike again," O'Brien said at the time.

Reports stated PETA also geared up to present Rex with a Heroic Dog Award which honors dogs for their heroic actions, reminding people how intelligent and sensitive they really are.