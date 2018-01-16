Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan passed away on Monday, Jan. 15 in London. She was 46.

As of late, no official cause of death has been revealed, but the Irish singer was found dead inside her Park Lane hotel room in Westminster. Her publicist, Lindsey Holmes, confirmed the news (via the New York Times).

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today,” she said.

Following her death, People revealed that O’Riordan battled with bipolar disorder and depression. She also attempted suicide once in the past. In 2013, the “Zombie” singer told LIFE magazine that she was also molested by a man as a teenager.

“I was only a kid. It gets hard as well when you have daughters because you get flashbacks when you’re with them and when you are watching them. You wonder, ‘How can anyone get satisfaction in any way, you know?’” she said.

In the same year, O’Riordan tried to overdose, but survived the incident to be with her kids longer. “I am pretty good but sometimes I hit the bottle. Everything is way worse the next morning. I have a bad day when I have bad memories and I can’t control them and I hit the bottle. I kind of binge drink. That is kind of my biggest flaw at the moment,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

A year later, the “Linger” singer split from her husband of 20 years, Don Burton.

In May 2017, the singer spoke with Metro about her bipolar disorder diagnosis and said that she has suffered with extreme mood swings all her life.

“There are two end of the spectrum – you can get extremely depressed and dark and lose interest in the things you love to do, then you can get super manic. I was at the hypomanic state of the spectrum on and off for a long period, but generally you can only last at the end for around three months before you hit rock bottom and go down into depression,” she explained.

Photo: GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty Images