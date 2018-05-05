Donald Glover is pulling double-duty on “Saturday Night Live.” Not only will he host on May 5, but he will also serve as “SNL” musical guest under his stage name, Childish Gambino. The fact that he’s doing it all isn’t surprising to his fans. The Golden Globe winner has plenty of projects to promote. Here’s what’s next for Glover:

“Atlanta” Season 2 Finale (May 10) Glover stars as Earn in this critically-acclaimed FX series, which he created and sometimes directs. The second season will wrap up on May 10. Expect the finale to go a little longer than usual. The episode will air from 10 p.m. EDT to 10:30 p.m. EDT.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” (May 25) Glover gets to play one of his favorite characters, Lando Calrissian, in this Han Solo prequel. He said that being a “Star Wars” fan probably made him put in more effort. “You tend to do a better job of things when you’re a fan. You have standards a little bit. You just know what you would hate a little bit more,” Glover told “The Star Wars Show.”

Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Tour (Sept. 6 through Oct. 12) Childish Gambino is back! Glover announced his tour with Rae Sremmurd several months ago, and earlier this week, he added even more dates. After his shows with Sremmurd wrap up in September, Vince Staples will join Childish Gambino for dates in California, Colorado, Tennessee and Arizona.

New Album (TBA) Childish Gambino is in the midst of recording his final album. Glover told the press at the Grammy Awards that he intended to retire the persona after the next album, which will be his first on RCA Records.

“I stand by that,” Glover said in February. “I’m really appreciative of this. I’m making another project right now…but I like endings, I think they’re important to progress. I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them, we wouldn’t have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think endings are good because they force things to get better.”

“The Lion King” (July 19, 2019) Glover is also starring in the latest Disney remake, “The Lion King.” He’ll voice Simba, and he’ll have an all-star cast surrounding him. Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, Chiwetel Ejiofor and more will star.

Of course, fans can watch him on “SNL” first. His episode airs Saturday, May 5 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.