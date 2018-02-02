A New Jersey-based graphic designer recently photo shopped Donald Trump’s face on Queen Elizabeth II’s body.

Michal Krauthamer called her creation the “Trump Queen,” and she also clarified that she did not photo shop the two together to make some sort of political statement. Rather, she only wants to make some people laugh.

“It’s not about politics. It’s about the magic of Photoshop and making people laugh,” she said.

Krauthamer’s creations range from photos of Queen Elizabeth II – with Trump’s face laughing with Kate Middleton and Prince Charles. Other photos show the queen with Trump’s signature pouty lips.

The graphic designer launched her “Trump Queen” series in 2016, and she has posted a total of 83 photos since then. “I started working on ‘Trump Queen’ in March, one day while practicing my Photoshop skills. I’m not sure where the idea came from. But I did one and it was just too funny, so I decided to make another one. And then another. And then another. Eventually, I had so many that I decided to post them on Facebook and Instagram and share with friends,” she said.

Krauthamer also said that it was the queen’s hats and clothes that inspired her to mesh her with Trump. The designer said that sharing the hilarious photos is her way to make people laugh amid all of the bad and fake news.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether or not the two subjects in Krauthamer’s pictures will ever have the chance to meet. Trump was scheduled to visit the United Kingdom, but he canceled it at the last minute.

According to the Daily Mail, a state visit was also proposed by British Prime Minister Theresa May, but it never took place. In October, the proposed state visit was downgraded to a working visit. Trump initially expressed interest in visiting the U.K., but he backed out, according to W magazine.

Following the cancelation of his visit, Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said that Trump is not welcome in the country.

Photo: Getty Images/Sky News