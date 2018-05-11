More information about the alleged assault Doug Reinhardt’s estranged wife Natalie Sutton did to him has come to light. A police report details the alleged physical attacks Sutton did prior to her arrest.

According to the police report obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, Reinhardt had “numerous facial scratches” when authorities arrived on the scene last Saturday at the Paradise Valley hotel of the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort where the now ex-couple was staying.

The Paradise Valley Police Department in Arizona also noted how officers noticed “bruises on [Reinhardt’s] face, mainly on the left side” when they got there. The television personality’s right knee was wrapped up since he was still recuperating from an injury, and police noted that he had “crutches by his side” at the time.

It was also revealed in the report that Sutton allegedly punched and repeatedly hit the “The Hills” star before she was arrested and taken into custody by the authorities in the early hours of April 28.

Reinhardt was also quoted as saying that he was in Arizona for a business meeting and was joined by Sutton. The 32-year-old then shared that his endeavor went well and that led him and Sutton to celebrate with alcoholic drinks at the resort’s bar.

Reinhardt admitted that they got into a fight when they returned to their hotel room, but he did not disclose the reason behind their argument. He simply stated that in the heat of the moment, Sutton punched his face and slapped him “numerous times.”

Paris Hilton’s ex-boyfriend didn’t have enough strength to stop Sutton at the time for he just had ACL surgery the week prior and was still in recovery. He even had to use crutches in order for him to walk. During the alleged violent assault and battery incident, Sutton repeatedly hit Reinhardt with one of is crutches.

While Sutton was attacking Reinhardt the latter fell on the floor twice. He obtained a long and narrow bruise on his left forearm due to the beating. He said he grabbed Sutton’s arms in an attempt to restrain her but failed.

The police report also disclosed that Sutton had called the police the night prior her arrest. She claimed the former reality star had slapped and chocked her and even bit her during an argument. However, officers did not find any sign or mark of the physical assault on Sutton’s body.

Sutton was reportedly booked at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office when she got arrested but was released hours later. She was charged with one count of assault for and one count of criminal damage for allegedly damaging Reinhardt’s phone during the incident.

Two days after Sutton’s arrest, Reinhardt filed for divorce. At the time, his lawyer, Marty Singer, told TMZ, “As a result of the pending criminal proceeding of Natalie Sutton’s violent assault and battery of Doug Reinhardt, there will be no comment by Mr. Reinhardt at this time.”

