Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green strongly denied claims he was trying to bait New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo in Game 3.

The Pelicans were able to pull one back as they comprehensively defeated the reigning champions Friday night in a 119-110 win at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

MVP candidate Anthony Davis finished the game with 33 points and 18 rebounds while Rondo registered four points and 21 assists as they now trail 2-1 in their second round series.

Rondo notably had an altercation with Green early on in the game during a timeout as the duo had to be separated by the referees. It follows their exchanges from Game 2 in the series but Green, who is known for his trash talking, believes he is not getting the benefit of the doubt from the media.

"Where have I gotten into it with Rondo in the series? How many times have I walked up to him?" Green responded after the game when asked about his altercations with Rondo. "I don't have to try and bait Rondo. I get nothing out of trying to bait Rondo and anything, that does nothing for me."

"Ya'll hate the storyline where somebody's trying to bait me, I just got to be involved. At some point, somebody has got to tell the truth. It ain't Draymond this time. I’ve baited a lot of guys, I’ve tried to bait a lot of guys, succeeded quite a bit, sometimes failed. I ain't try to bait nobody."

"At some point, somebody has to tell the truth. I know that’s not quite the DNA these days, people telling the truth, but at some point you got to tell the truth: Draymond ain't trying to bait nobody. I’m chilling, playing basketball. I look forward to y’all telling the truth one day. Maybe it won’t happen, I ain't expecting it, but I am looking forward to it."

While Green may find it unfair, it comes with his reputation as being the "ultimate antagonist" as recently described by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

His qualities are also a key factor in the Bay Area side's two NBA titles in the last three years as Kerr believes without the 28-year-old, they would not have a championship.

"Let’s be honest — if Draymond were on a different team, nobody at Oracle would like him," Kerr said earlier this week. "Nobody on our team would like him. He’s the ultimate irritant. He’s the ultimate antagonist."

"And when he’s on your team — oh man do you love him. He competes so hard and he generates so much energy and competitive desire. He brings this edge to the game. We would not have a single championship without Draymond. I know that. He’s such a huge factor for us in every series because of his versatility. ... But he’s just one of those guys who no matter what happens, there’s gonna be a lot of stuff going on. And I love it — we need that."