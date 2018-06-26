A young Drew Barrymore met Princess Diana several years ago.

She recently recounted the moment during her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” During her interview, Kimmel showed Barrymore a black and white photo from the time she was introduced to the Princess of Wales.

Barrymore gave the mom-of-two an E.T. stuffed toy after starring in the film. She was joined by “E.T” director Steven Spielberg at that time. The “50 First Dates” star said that she remembers seeing Princess Diana up close and personal years ago as though it were only yesterday.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. It was the most exciting moment for me to meet a real-life princess, the real-life princess, the People’s Princess,” she said.

Barrymore described the Princess of Wales as the epitome of a woman that all young girls look up to. She also called Princess Diana as kind and nice.

“Growing up with her as a princess was just such a good example,” she said.

In related news, at least one celebrity who has met Princess Diana also has wonderful things to say about her. Last month, Naomi Campbell also remembered the Princess of Wales. She said that she’s certain Princess Diana would’ve loved Meghan Markle.

“I think it is fantastic. I know that Princess Diana would be so happy that her son was marrying a woman that he wanted to. I think she would have loved her… I think this is another example of showing the world about race. I think they are going to be a couple that is a big symbol all over the world. And I wish him eternal happiness,” she said.

Last year, the supermodel said that she was surprised when Princess Diana herself opened the door for them when they visited the palace.

“I saw her several times – she really was a lovely lady. She really was. And really curious to know about our world and what went on in the fashion industry. The last time I ever saw her was her telling me at Gianni Versace’s funeral how much she loved me and how sad she knew I was. She died later in that year in August,” she said.

Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly