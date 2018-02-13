A female passenger onboard a New York City-bound JetBlue flight was charged with disorderly and drunken conduct Monday. Robin Ducore, who was flying from the Dominican Republic on July 29 2017, was accused of acting like a "caged animal" after she kicked a flight attendant and also threw food while the plane was mid-air.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing when the drunk passenger began “flirtatiously” touching a male passenger and also created a ruckus.

According to a criminal indictment unsealed this week and other court papers, Ducore gulped down four glasses of white wine in about an hour and a half, following which she became "increasingly loud." When a flight attendant tried to sober her up with snacks and bottled water, she flipped out, and "threw them across the aircraft."

The court papers, which were filed in the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria, also stated that Ducore kicked a flight attendant and called him "f------ a------" when he placed her in flex cuffs, or plastic handcuffs.

The attendant ordered an emergency landing of Flight 1528 at Washington Dulles International Airport fearing that the passenger might harm others, the documents stated.

Photo: Getty Images

Ducore “assaulted and intimidated the flight attendants and flight crew members” with “disruptive and hostile behavior,” according to the indictment, which was unsealed on Feb. 7. Ducore, who is out on bond and expected to be arraigned on Feb. 16, could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Ducore’s attorney Nina Ginsberg blamed the airline for her client's actions, saying she was drunk before getting on the plane.

"The airline let her board the flight when she was visibly intoxicated and they served her," Ginsberg told Travel + Leisure.

A defense attorney told NBC 4 that the airline would be questioned as to why Ducore was allowed on.

In December, a JetBlue plane traveling from Los Angeles to New York was forced to divert to Las Vegas after a man bit his co-passengers mid-air. The incident was caught on a cellphone camera. Passengers on board the plane said the man suddenly began biting people sitting next to him while the plane was over Utah. A passenger, only identified as Tom, told CBS News at the time that he helped restrain the man.

"I grabbed his hands behind his back and held him there while the flight attendants put the restraints on him," Tom said. "At that point, he started yelling and tried to come towards the flight attendant, behind me, at the time. I really had a hell of a time keeping him in place there," he said.