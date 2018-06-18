A "drunk" man on board an All Nippon Airways plane was arrested after he began fighting with a fellow passenger causing a chaos. According to the Daily Mail on Sunday, the unruly passenger threatened to kill the other person while exchanging blows between a row of seats.

The video posted online showed the two men punching and slapping each other while on board the flight from Japan to Los Angeles. The drunk man, wearing a red-and-white shirt, hit the other man who donned black clothes.

Babies can be heard crying while other adults on board the plane looked on as the horrible incident unfolded.

The intoxicated man is heard saying "Help? You need help, b----?" before appearing to shout: "I'll kill you.'"

After exchanging punches and slaps, the drunk man was seen walking away but later went back to start another fight. This is when the man in black punched the aggressor's face.

The plane's crew were forced to throw the unruly passenger off the plane, the Daily Mail reported, adding he was arrested at the airport in Japan and charged with assault. The plane hadn't taken off when the fight broke out.

Both the passengers have not been identified, and an investigation is currently underway.

This is not the first time a drunk or an unruly passenger caused disturbance on board a plane.

Earlier this month, a Jet2 passenger caused a flight from Belfast, Ireland, to Ibiza, Spain, to divert to Toulouse, France, due to his disruptive behavior.

The unidentified man was behaving “quite rowdy” as he continued to consume alcohol. The incident forced the airline to ban the man for life.

Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai