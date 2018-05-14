At least 60 people were killed and over 65 injured in thunderstorms across India on Sunday. The dust storm threw life out of gear and left a trail of destruction in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

The storms, with winds of more than 70 km per hour (43.49 miles per hour), uprooted trees, demolished houses and drowned power lines. High velocity wind coupled with lightening and rain also disrupted flight and rail services and brought traffic to a standstill. All school and colleges in the four states remain closed.

Uttar Pradesh bore the maximum brunt of the weather with a death toll of 39. Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said five people were killed in Kasganj, three in Bulandshahr and two each in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur while six died in Etawah, Aligarh, Kannauj, Hapur, Noida and Sambhal — all cities in Uttar Pradesh.

At least 12 people, including four children, were killed and over 15 injured in a lightning strike in West Bengal. Five deaths were reported from Howrah district, and two deaths each from the districts of Nadia, West Midnapore and North 24-Parganas, said an official of the state disaster management department.

Heavy rains also lashed several part of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the death of 9 people. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority told Indian news agency ANI that six people lost lives in the city of Srikakulam and one person each in Vizianagaram and Kadapa districts.

Two people died and 18 were reportedly injured in the dust storm in the national capital, New Delhi. More than 180 flights were affected at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi. While 62 fights were diverted to the nearby airports, 114 domestic and 9 international flights were delayed, news website the Wire reported.

Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms in north, north-east and parts of southern India will continue for the next two days, though the intensity might not be as strong. There is prediction for heavy rainfall at isolated places over the state of Orissa also.

“There is a circulation of a western disturbance in northwest India. We had forecast that the weather will be adverse for two-three days. This thunderstorm will continue for the next 48-72 hours,” said Charan Singh, Scientist, IMD, daily newspaper the Indian Express reported.

The IMD advisory said, “Thunderstorms, accompanied by winds, are also very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West UP, Bihar, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the lives lost due to storm.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. Asked officials to provide all possible assistance to those affected,” he wrote.

The IMD has also predicted heat waves in regions including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Vidharba, Delhi and south Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this month, similar thunderstorms killed more than 150 people and injured 200 in five states. With the start of monsoon nearly 6 weeks away, such storms are unusual in India.