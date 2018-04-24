Dawyne “The Rock” Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian are now parents of two children after welcoming their second baby together this week.

On Monday, the “Jumanji” star took to Instagram to announce the birth of his second child with Hashian, a little girl named Tiana Gia Johnson. “Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar,” Johnson captioned a photo of him cradling the newborn to his chest.

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women other there,” Johnson added.

The 45-year-old also encouraged all his male fans to witness the birth of their babies and show support for their partners in the delivery room. “Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer — what your child being born. It’s a life changer,” he wrote.

Johnson and Hashian first announced that they were expecting last December. The two shared a photo of their first baby together, two-year-old Jasmine, and revealed in the caption that they are pregnant with another girl. “Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement — IT’S A GIRL,” they wrote in the post shared on Johnson’s Instagram account. “@laurenhashianoficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby.”

Technically speaking, Tiania Gia is the third daughter of the WWE superstar, who shares a 16-year-old daughter, named Simone Alexander, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as pointed out by Us Weekly.

Johnson started dating Hashian, who is a singer-songwriter, in 2007 after meeting on the set of his 2006 film, “The Game Plan.” The two have since become inseparable and they welcomed their first child together in December 2015, according to Daily Mail.

Photo: Getty Images/Phillip Faraone